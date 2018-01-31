Rotherham United: Jonson Clarke-Harris leaves Millers

Jonson Clarke-Harris’s Rotherham United career effectively came to an end tonight as the striker joined Coventry City on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has moved back to the side where his career began, after a three-and-a-half-year stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The one-time record signing dropped down a division on the last day of the January transfer window after just one League One start for the Millers this term.

His Rotherham contract expires in the summer so his time at New York looks to be over.

Clarke-Harris scored nine goals in 71 league appearances and his worth to the Millers’ cause always divided fans.

He is a player of undoubted physical gifts but failed to produce his best form on a consistent basis after announcing himself with a wonder winner against Leeds United in the Championship early in his Rotherham career.

Manager Paul Warne, whose side are in the top six, started him only once, at Blackpool on December 9, and hauled him off at half-time before the Millers came back from a goal down to win 2-1 and launch their present nine-match unbeaten run.

Another of Clarke-Harris’s former clubs, Oldham Athletic, had made him a January target but their interest ended when they re-signed Eoin Doyle on loan this afternoon.

Chesterfield were also in the frame earlier today before Coventry, managed by ex-Rotherham hitman and boss Mark Robins, came to the front of the queue.

Clarke-Harris is the Sky Blues’ youngest ever player, having made his debut days after his 16th birthday.

The centre-forward was bought to New York by then-manager Steve Evans in August 2014, with the Millers paying, at the time, their biggest ever fee.

But, after the arrivals this month of frontmen Michael Smith and Caolan Lavery, he had slipped to fifth in the attacking pecking order.

Rotherham winger Alex Bray, aged 22, has signed a loan deal until the end of the season with League Two Forest Green Rovers.

