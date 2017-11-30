Rotherham United: It’s likely to be loans in January, says Millers boss Warne

Rotherham United plan to exploit the loan market as they look to bolster their League One squad in the New Year January transfer window.

Manager Paul Warne wants to bring in two strikers and two defenders in January but expects the deals to be temporary rather than full ones.

The Millers, who travel to Bristol Rovers on Saturday, will, though, try to buy their loan hitman, Kieffer Moore, if parent club Ipswich Town decide to sell.

“There are more likely to be loan arrivals than permanent ones in January,” Warne confirmed. “There isn’t a striker I have highlighted who we are looking to purchase, other than, obviously, Kieffer.

“At the moment, the two I have really earmarked are both loans.”

Rotherham have an eight-man shortlist of potential signings, which includes attacking and defensive options.

Kieffer Moore

“There are a couple of defenders within that eight,” Warne said. “I’d do well to find eight strikers, by the way. Clubs aren’t willing to let them go.

“You’re trying to spin plates and make sure that if your main target doesn’t take the deal then the next one does.”

Championship Ipswich plan to recall 13-goal Moore after the festive period and could then give him a chance in their squad or decide to cash in on a frontman whose value has risen because of his scoring exploits in South Yorkshire.

“I’m still trying to buy Kieffer,” Warne said. “At the moment, we don’t know if that’s an option until Mick (Town boss McCarthy) has had a look at him. And you can’t rattle Mick.”

Ryan Williams

The 12th-placed Millers, who could move up to seventh with a win at Rovers because many third-tier sides are in FA Cup action this weekend, are set to hand an instant recall to winger Ryan Williams.

Williams was dropped for last week’s home cencounter with Wigan Athletic after his form had dipped but impressed when he came on as a second-half substitute.

“He’s right back in my first-team thinking,” Warne said. “He’s been a massive part of the good stuff we’ve done this season, but in the last two or three games he’d looked physically and mentally jaded a little bit.

“The way he came on the other day, he looked as bright as a button. And he’s trained well this week, so he’s definitely won me back.”

Jon Taylor

Saturday’s match will come too soon for injured duo Jon Taylor (knee) and Ben Purrington (hamstring), although both are closing in on returns.

“They’re nearly ready,” Warne said. “They are running with the fitness crew. They haven’t kicked a ball with us yet, but both are starting training with us next week.

“Ben will need a couple of ressie games before he’s available. Jon is earmarked to play in the Blackpool game (December 9).”

The Millers went out of the Checkatrade Trophy last night when Chesterfield’s penalty-shootout win over Manchester City Under-21s saw the Spireites progress from the group stage with Bradford City.

