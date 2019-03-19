Rotherham United: ‘If you come and watch us play we are good entertainment’ - Warne says Millers fans are getting their money’s worth this season

Paul Warne reckons Rotherham United season-ticket holders have had value for money this season, regardless of how their fight for survival ends

The Millers are embroiled in a battle to beat the Championship drop that looks set to go down to the wire.

They currently occupy the final spot in the relegation zone, but Millwall, Wigan and Reading are all in striking distance.

With the disparity in finances available to them, Warne's men have to play a specific brand of football to be competitive and it has led to some entertaining games.

They matched leaders Norwich for much of their clash last weekend before falling just short in a 2-1 defeat while there have been plenty of other thrilling encounters at the AESSEAL New York Stadium this season.

“It's difficult, this league is a really tough league, but my honest view is if you come and watch us play we are good entertainment,” Warne said. “We try and win games, we don't sit behind the ball and go for a 0-0.”

The outcome against Norwich might have been different had the Millers been able to stay level longer than five minutes after equalising.

After Semi Ajayi had scored his sixth goal in five games to make it 1-1 early in the second half, the hosts switched off from a corner and allowed Ben Godfrey a free header at the far post.

“If we'd have held on to it for 35 minutes that would have been ace, I'd have taken a point. We needed to hold on to it longer.

“They pressed, won a corner and scored, and it's a good finish but we should mark better than that, that's inexcusable. Overall, the lads were virtually blemish-free today. “It's a pity we didn't get a goal at the end.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Will Vaulks, who has joined up with Wales for the first time following his international call-up last week, has been named as the PFA Player in the Community for the Championship.

Vaulks has been volunteering at the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, where he has become an ambassador.

He said: “I am honoured and humbled to have won this award, but whilst I am really pleased, I’d like to reiterate this is not an award for me, but for everyone that devotes their time to fantastic causes like Bluebell Wood.”