Rotherham United: ‘If we fall into the drop zone we’ll just fight our way out’

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is not going to cry if his side slip into the bottom three.

The Millers have only lost one of their last 10 Championship games, but eight of them have been draws and they have been unable to pull away from the drop zone.

They sit in 20th position, three points above Reading, who are out of the bottom three on goal difference.

They have that buffer due to their late 1-1 draw with the Royals at the AESEAL New York Stadium but could easily spend Christmas below the safety line if Saturday's game with West Brom does not go well.

That prospect does not bother Warne too much, who said his side will just have to do something about it.

“There was importance to Reading game because losing to them would have dragged us into a dogfight and would have given them a boost,” Warne said. “But there are a lot of games to go. If we fall into the bottom three or four we will just have to fight our way out.

“To give Reading three points would have been a massive blow to us.”

Joe Mattock was the unlikely hero for the Millers as just his third goal for the club in over 120 appearances earned the vital point.

As a result, it earned the left-back a mug from boss Warne, who rewards all of his scorers in typical unconventional fashion.

“All the players who score a goal get a mug off me once they've sent me a photo so they have their own mug at the training ground,” Warne explained. “I honestly didn't think I'd be buying Joe Mattock a mug!

“With the amount of chances we had in the first half, I thought we deserved a goal.

“Our set-pieces were excellent. We were putting them into good areas and there were a lot of goalmouth clearances.

“I'm just thinking it's not going to be our day and then a hero steps up. For Joe to score from an inch is hugely impressive and the mug will cheer him up no end.”

Meanwhile, the Millers have sold more than 3,000 tickets for their FA Cup third-round trip to Manchester City on January 6.