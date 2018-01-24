Rotherham United: ‘I wouldn’t let Vaulks go for £2 million,’ says Millers boss Warne

Manager Paul Warne has ruled out any prospect of Rotherham United cashing in on Will Vaulks in the January transfer window, insisting he wouldn’t sell the in-form midfield man for £2 million.

Vaulks has been a key player in the Millers’ climb into the League One play-off places, prompting speculation that Cardiff City and Glasgow Rangers are ready to make £500,000 bids.

But Warne, whose side are unbeaten in nine matches after demolishing top-six rivals Bradford City at AESSEAL New York Stadium last night, is adamant the 24-year-old is going nowhere.

“There’s no way I would sell Will in this window for £500,000,” the boss said. “In fact, I wouldn’t sell him for £2 million. He would have to man up and wait until the summer.

“I can categorically say that him leaving in January is not happening.”

Rotherham, who are hoping to add a striker and a central midfielder to their squad this week, overran their Yorkshire derby opponents in the second half on a memorable New York night and could have won by a much bigger score.

Versatile Vaulks, who can also fill in at right-back and in central defence, dominated the centre of the park along with Richie Towell as Warne’s men won with a first-half header from new boy Michael Smith and a shot in the second period from Joe Newell.

Smith, making his first start since his switch from Bury, could have bagged a hat-trick and Warne praised the impact of his 6ft 4in targetman.

Many people thought he had been brought in as a replacement for former loan hitman Kieffer Moore. However, the manager said: “I don’t see him a s a big target man. I see him as a bigger Bally (David Ball).

“He is a good footballer. He is mobile. He is not the finished article, like all of my players. They are playing League One for a reason.

Michael Smith scores against Bradford

We are trying to polish him up and tonight he was really good. He can improve on stuff, but I thought he was a good threat and I am really pleased for him.

“He is going to miss chances but he needs to keep putting himself in the box. It was good for him to get a goal.

“As a striker, the longer you go without a goal, you do get self-doubt. For him to score and play the way he did was great.”

The Millers have no match on Saturday and Warne plans to reward his players with a weekend off after two wins in four days against sides who started the game above them in the table.

The destruction of the Bantams followed a similar second-half showing against Portsmouth last Saturday when Rotherham saw off Pompey 1-0.

The Millers are now in sixth place and have scored in all of their last 22 matches.

Click here for more Millers news