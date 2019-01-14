Rotherham United: ‘I see the New York as my long term home’ says Semi Ajayi

The January transfer window might not just be about trying to sign players for Rotherham United as they try to hold on to key assets.

The likes of Semi Ajayi, Michael Smith and Ryan Williams might all attract interest this month and boss Paul Warne has said that keeping hold of his best players would represent a good transfer window for the Millers.

He will be boosted by Ajayi revealing he is happy at the club and is open to sign a new long-term deal.

The centre-back, who has also been used in central midfield and right-back this season, has been one of the stellar performers in the Championship this term and his form has earned an international call-up to Nigeria.

Warne said several months ago that he would like to give Ajayi a new deal, even though he still has 18 months left to run on his existing contract, and the former Arsenal trainee would be happy for talks to begin.

“I'm open to a longer deal," he said. "I haven't been offered anything yet so I can't really talk about it but there's not that much of a rush as I've still got 18 months left.

"I just want to focus on my football. If the time does come to talk about an extension, I'll be happy to do that."

Ajayi was plucked from Cardiff's reserves two years ago and given his chance by Warne and he is keen to repay that faith.

"I definitely see Rotherham as my long-term home,” he added.

"This is the club that gave me my opportunity in the Championship two years ago. They showed even more faith in me by offering me a permanent deal after my loan spell from Cardiff City.

"We got promotion from League One and now I'm playing again in the Championship which has led to an international call-up.

“I owe a lot to Rotherham and I'm happy to be here."

Warne has attracted criticism for deploying Ajayi in a defensive midfield role against bottom-club Ipswich on Saturday in a game they lost 1-0.

But the boss was defiant in his selection.

He told a reporter who asked him about his decision: "If you think my team can play better than that you're more than welcome to my job.”