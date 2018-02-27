Rotherham United: Here’s what Joe Newell had to say about a new Millers deal

Rotherham United winger Joe Newell is hoping for a quick resolution to talks over extending his three-year stay at the club.

The winger’s contract expires at the end of the season and the promotion-chasing Millers are due to speak with his agent about a new deal.

Newell, who has hit top form during a 14-match unbeaten run which has seen Rotherham climb to fourth place in League One, has indicated he would be happy to stay if the terms are right, and manager Paul Warne has already contacted him in a bid to accelerate the process.

“I’m in my third year now and I’ve loved my time at Rotherham,” the 24-year-old said. “Anyone in my situation would like it to be resolved sooner rather than later.

“The gaffer has rung me a few times in the last few weeks. My agent is going to be talking to the club in the next few days so we’ll see what happens.”

The Millers have an option to extend his contract by a futher 12 months, which means he couldn’t leave for free in the summer even if no fresh deal is agreed.

Rotherham, who head to Gillingham to Saturday, have won seven consecutive games and Newell has been a major weapon on the left flank, scoring three times in his last six outings.

He converted a last-minute penalty as the Millers scored twice in time added on to seal a 2-1 South Yorkshire derby triumph against Doncaster Rovers at sold-out AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Every time Rotherham claim three points, Warne hangs a photograph on the ‘win wall’ at the club’s Roundwood training complex and Newell is banking on his celebratory knee-slide into the arms of a supporter being his boss’s chosen image this time.

“I’m only on one picture at the minute,” the former Peterborough United man grinned. “Hopefully, the picture this time is me and the random guy I’ve knee-slid into! That would be a good one.

“I walked out with my niece and nephew on Saturday. It fills me with pride to know they were watching me, along with my mum and my missus.”

Newell, a mazy runner with the ball who also offers quality delivery at set-pieces, has cemented his place in Warne’s side after an inconsistent start to the campaign.

“A big thing for me is my fitness and having a run of games,” he said. “Earlier in the year, I was out of the team because of little niggles and then I was sick. I didn’t have any momentum.

“I’ve got in the team in recent weeks and I’ve just focused on being as fit as I can be. I know in myself that if I take care of that then the performances will come.”

Newell is the only regular starter - other than loanees goalkeeper Marek Rodak, right-back Josh Emmanuel and midfielder Richie Towell - who isn’t contracted beyond this season.

