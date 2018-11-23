Rotherham United have no fear of high-flying Sheffield United ahead of South Yorkshire derby battle

Clark Robertson insists Rotherham will not fear Sheffield United in Saturday lunchtime's South Yorkshire derby.

The Blades make the short trip against the M1 trying to steal a march on their rivals at the top of the Championship by going top of the league ahead of the afternoon kick-offs.

However, the Millers are a tough proposition on their own turf and are unbeaten at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in six games, going back to August.

Derby and Swansea have come a cropper along the way, while Paul Warne's side have also drawn with Stoke and defender Robertson says they are confident of giving anyone a game.

“The mood in our camp is very good, we are confident going into the games,” the Scot said.

“Our home form has been very good and we want to carry that on to Saturday and get another three points, though we know that is going to be very tough.

“But we are five games unbeaten and we don't fear anyone in this league, if we turn up and make it difficult for teams, they won't like coming to our place.

“We are a physical team, we make it a difficult place to come.”

United's visit sees Warne reunited with Alan Knill, who is a former player, coach and manager of the Millers.

Knill was a team-mate of Warne's in the late 1990s and they used to commute to training together across the Pennines.

It was a little and large combination and Warne recalls coming out of the situation worse.

Warne said: “He was part of the car school. He used to have a two-door white Toyota that we used to come over in and he's like seven foot and he was like Arnold Schwarzenegger in Commando where he ripped his seat out and sat in the back.

“He is that big he used to have his seat in the back sit and because I was the smallest I had to sit behind Knilly when he drove. I used to have my knees in my face and I swear that's why I got a double hernia, I'm not even joking.”

Warne is unlikely to select Sean Raggett, despite the defender's return to training after ankle surgery, while Darren Potter is still months away from a return.