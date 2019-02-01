Rotherham United: Further blow for Millers as defender ruled out for ‘a few weeks’

Rotherham United suffered more disappointment ahead of a vital Championship game at Millwall with news of an injury to Sean Raggett.

The Millers were left frustrated on Thursday as they were unable to make any further additions to their squad, with boss Paul Warne denied a striker and winger in the January transfer window.

Both targets that he was trying to bring decided against coming to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

And now his defensive options are depleted a little bit more as well with centre-back Raggett ruled out for several weeks with an ankle injury.

The Norwich loanee has already missed a large chunk of the season with a similar problem which required surgery, but this time his absence is not set to be too long.

“We thought he had re-fractured the same area which would have been a long period out,” Warne said. “He’s had all the scans on Monday, they have come back clear, he’ll be a few weeks before he comes back into the squad."

There is some good news for Warne, who was bitterly disappointed by the club's lack of transfer activity last month – having only brought midfielder Matt Crooks in.

Joe Newell, who looked set to need groin surgery, is fit again and could feature at Millwall while Ben Wiles is also fit after missing the defeat to Leeds last week.

Kyle Vassell could be involved in the squad, despite only being 75 per cent fit, but Ryan Williams remains out with a hamstring injury.

“Newelly is in the squad, he has trained really well over the last couple of weeks,” Warne added. “Vass has improved immensely so he is in contention to play. I had a good chat with Kyle about the whole thing.

“We need to top him up, I reckon he is probably 75 per cent fit, he isn't putting himself in any danger but he needs to do some running because I ask a lot of my lads.

“Willo, this weekend is too quick because he had had a hamstring pull from an innocuous foot on the ball and it stretched his leg.

“He hasn't had a hamstring injury before and in fairness he has played virtually every game this year. We are treating him with a little bit of precaution, because if we bring him back too early and he pulls his hammy again that will be him out for a long time.

“I don't think he will be available to the Hull game.”

