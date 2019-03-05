Rotherham United fans are the team's 12th man says Paul Warne

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has credited the fans with helping their side get over the line against Blackburn at the weekend.

The Millers' Championship survival hopes received a shot in the arm thanks to a 3-2 win at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Warne produced a call to arms towards the end of that game with his side 2-1 up, but under pressure, and the home fans responded in style with a barrage of noise.

Soon after Semi Ajayi's second of the game put them 3-1 up, proving vitally important as Charlie Mulgrew converted a late penalty for Rovers.

Twenty-six of the Millers' 33 points this season have come in front of their home fans and Warne knows how important they will be in helping decide their side's Championship fate this season.

"I was begging the fans to shout and scream," Warne said. "As soon as they do, it's no surprise the lads are then a lot further up the pitch and driving forward. I don't know if anyone else could feel it but it was tense. I said to the players at half-time, 'You've got a responsibility to get the fans behind you.'

“But then I think the fans have got a responsibility to get the team going as well. It's a win-win then. The fans were fantastic. That's why home teams all over the world do better than away teams. The home fans give you that extra bit."

Ajayi's two goals continued his impressive form as a sitting midfielder and he has again been called up into Nigeria's squad for games against Seychelles and Egypt in the forthcoming international break.

The former Arsenal man's double took his tally to three in two after he also notched a vital goal in the 1-1 draw with Reading and Warne is pleased some work on the training ground is paying off.

“We have been working with him because his timing is not bad and his leap is a joke but then it doesn't seem to hit him,” Warne said.

“We used to call him Toblerone head. But he got two headers and if he got two every week I'd be well happy. It's good to share the goals out.”

Meanwhile, the Millers are sweating on the fitness of Jon Taylor (knee) for Saturday's South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United.