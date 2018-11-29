Rotherham United: Defensive partner desperate for Millers to hold onto Semi Ajayi

Rotherham United defender Clark Robertson hopes that his flourishing partnership with Semi Ajayi is not broken up in January.

Robertson has played the last six games for the Millers, five of them next to Ajayi in central defence and they have gone unbeaten in that time.

While the Scot has performed admirably, it is Ajayi that continues to get the headlines following his international recognition with Nigeria.

Boss Paul Warne said it would be a good January transfer window if he can keep Ajayi at the club, and Robertson is not keen on losing his buddy either.

“He is great to play alongside, he is quick, strong and good on the ball,” the former Blackpool player told the Star.

“I think we complement each other well with the qualities we have.

“I'd like to think I don't get caught out of position too much, but it is always nice to have someone with pace next to you, he is just good to play alongside.

“He is obviously going to have a lot of attention, he is in the Nigeria squad and that is only going to enhance his reputation, but I hope we can keep hold of him because he is a great player.”

Robertson is doing his own bit to try and earn international recognition with Scotland and his first goal for the club in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with QPR will have helped.

It took time for the 25-year-old to cement his place in the side following the early-season form of Richard Wood and an injury.

But now he has the shirt, he has no intention of letting it go, even if Sean Raggett is nearing full fitness.

“I have had to be patient, I have definitely taken my chance when it came along,” he said.

“There is Woody and Sean trying to get back in the team, so it keeps you on your toes, you always have to be at your best in training and on a Saturday.

“It keeps you on your toes and it is good for the team, having options in every position, it makes everyone better.”

This is the first time he has played in the Championship following his move from League One Blackpool in the summer and he is noticing the difference between the two leagues.

“I think the pace in the game is different, the strikers you play against are much more sharper, their movement is better,” he said.

“The teams in the Championship are a lot more possession based so you have to be concentrated at all times.”