Rotherham United defender heads out on loan

Rotherham defender Michael Ihiekwe has joined Accrington on loan.

The 25-year-old has linked up with the League One side until January, subject to EFL and FA ratification.

Ihiekwe, who started his career at Liverpool, was a prominent figure in the Rotherham side which won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs last season.

But he has struggled for game time with the Millers so far this term and is looking for regular action at Stanley.

Ihiekwe, formerly of Wolves, Cheltenham and Tranmere, said: "This season was hard as they have gone up into the Championship and there was a lot more competition for places.

"I wanted to play regularly and was pleased when Accrington came in for me.

"I am delighted to be here, Accrington have obviously had a successful few years and I can't wait to get started."

Stanley manager John Coleman added: "He is proven at this level. I first came across Michael when he was playing for Tranmere and he impressed me.

"We need to strengthen in the defensive area and Michael ticks all the boxes."