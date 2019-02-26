Rotherham United deal for German player now seems unlikely

Rotherham boss Paul Warne admits it would be a big ask to bring a free agent in at this stage of the season and expect them to have an impact.

Warne has been scouring players on the out-of-contract list as he tries to boost his squad in the Millers' fight against Championship relegation, having been able to make only one signing in January.

There was an unnamed German striker training with the club, but visa problems relating to his last club in Saudi Arabia mean that his trial and any potential deal now looks dead.

With just over two months left of the season – and only 12 games – the potential pool of players is not exactly rich and the time it would take to get them upto fitness, makes Warne reluctant.

“There is nothing exciting happening,” he said. “There has been no change with the German striker's visa.

“There are no free agents out there that I have seen who would improve us at all.

“I don't mean this disrespectfully, but if were in the National League or something there might be someone we could get.

“But to bring someone out of the cold, someone who might not have trained for a month, and just lob them into the Championshp is a big ask.

“I'm not saying it can't be done but I haven't seen anyone to make me think it can be done.”

Warne has a clear profile when trying to make signings, in that they tend to be young, have something to prove and fit his good human being test.

With survival on the line Warne would be willing to shelve his insistence that signings have to be the right side of 30.

“I'd be willing to compromise on my 'ageist' mantra for a free agent,” he said.

“In fairness, the German I wanted to bring in wasn't a young man. Anyone who I that could help us in the next three months I'd bring in.

“I'd bring a 35-year-old in.

“If I'm still in management in 10 years and the same situation happens and someone said Michael Smith has been released from, say, Swansea at the age of 35 or so I'd do that deal.

“But I haven't found anyone suitable this time.”