Rotherham United: Clarke-Harris wanted by Oldham Athletic

Rotherham United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has emerged as a January-transfer-window target for old club Oldham Athletic.

The centre-forward was the Millers’ record buy when he joined from the Latics in the summer of 2014 but has never managed to pin down a regular starting place at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rotherham’s League One rivals are in desperate need of new recruits after losing a number of players, including top scorer Eoin Doyle, to loan recalls and are ready to turn to their former player.

Oldham wanted the 23-year-old in the summer, but a season-ending injury suffered by Millers frontman Jamie Proctor in late August ultimately meant manager Paul Warne couldn’t consider allowing a forward to leave.

The Millers were today handed a boost in their pursuit of Kieffer Moore, the hitman who scored 13 goals in a loan spell in South Yorkshire before being recalled by parent club Ipswich Town.

Peterborough United yesterday claimed they had had a bid accepted for him, but their manager, Grant McCann, has now advised against pursuing the 6ft 5in attacker.

“It’s an option that came to us. We will look to bring one in in that area,” he said. “Kieffer Moore is just a different option than what we have got.

“The club have tried with Ipswich, but he is expensive and it is something I would advise Barry (Fry, director of football) and the chairman to stay away from as it is a big financial commitment.

“The chairman and Barry will make that decision. As much as I would like the boy here to give us help, he is going to cost money. We have got other irons in the fire and we are looking at them as well.”

Warne is looking to sign up to two strikers this month and an offer has been submitted for Moore

The boss would have to be sure of bringing in new recruits before he contemplates a Clarke-Harris exit, otherwise the club would be light on numbers up front.

Clarke-Harris scored seven goals in 45 league appearances for Oldham, while his league record for the Millers, for whom he missed much of last season because of cruciate-knee-ligament surgery, is nine in 69.

He has struggled for first-team action this term, although he delivered his best display of the season as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 home draw with high-flying Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day.

In 13 League One appearances in 2017/18 - only one of which has been as a starter - he hasn’t scored and his one-year contract expires at the end of this campaign.

Rotherham are without a match this weekend and next play, ironically, at Oldham on January 13.

