Rotherham United: Clark Robertson delighted his Millers choice is beginning to pay off

Clark Robertson was not short of offers in the summer but he is delighted his decision to join Rotherham is beginning to pay off.

The Scot, a free agent as his contract at Blackpool had expired, turned down Sunderland in order to take on the challenge of Championship football with the Millers.

It was a choice he might have had second thoughts about after a slow start to the season, which saw him fall behind Semi Ajayi, Richard Wood and Sean Raggett in the pecking order.

Then when he got a chance following an injury to Raggett he was struck down himself by a groin problem which ruled him out for several weeks.

He got his opportunity instead of Wood at Middlesbrough, helping deliver a clean sheet at the then leaders, and has not looked back.

"I'm loving it here," the former Aberdeen defender, who boss Paul Warne believes is close to an international call-up, said.

"I've moved over into a house with my missus and we're settled. I've started the last three games so now it's about building on those performances and showing the manager I'm capable of playing for this team in the Championship.

"I knew when I signed that it was a step up from League One. I've had to wait patiently for my chance. I was out injured for six or seven weeks which didn't help.

"I was working hard with the physios during that time to keep myself fit. I've come back in good shape.

"The manager put me in against Middlesbrough and I thought I did well.”

Robertson played his part in last Saturday's victory over Swansea, which ended a winless run of eight.

The Millers return to the road on Saturday as they head to Blackburn, buoyed by back-to-back draws at Boro and Preston.

That wait for an elusive away win goes on, though, and is currently at 33 in this division.

With just two points separating six teams at the bottom end of the table, Robertson knows they have to start putting more away points on the board.

"We need to get that first away win pretty soon. We need more belief away from home,” he said.

"We have a good squad here, great characters in the dressing room. You can see that with the way we came back in the second half to get a point at Preston.”