Rotherham United chief wants to tie down Joe Mattock for the rest of his career

Rotherham boss Paul Warne wants to keep Joe Mattock at the club for “years and years”.

The left-back has been a key player for the Millers under Warne, even if he does not get the recognition he deserves from the terraces.

He has been an ever-present this campaign, having again seen off competition from £300,000 Ben Purrington, and has been a solid part of the Millers defence.

At 28 he is one of the experienced heads in a young camp and Warne wants him around the club for a long period of time.

He is out of contract in the summer and the boss is keen to sort something, even though no official talks have not yet begun.

“His performances this year have been pretty admirable,” Warne said.

“Our defenders have to work hard. When he's shooting up the left - especially when Newelly (Joe Newell) is playing, because those two have a good understanding - he's a key player for us.

“If you have a left-back at the club who you like, why would you go out and get another one, unless they're significantly better. Players like Joe, I want them to be here for years and years. I have not had an official chat with him but he is one I would like to keep.”

Mattock has never been one to get much adulation from fans, but he has been the first-choice left-back of six managers while at the club. He is approaching 150 appearances in a red and white shirt and Warne has always championed his cause.

“I've always been Joe's biggest fan,” Warne added. “The managers who were here when I was fitness coach always heard me encourage them to play Joe. He has a good footballing brain.

“Full-backs always get forgotten, don't they? I'm not going as far as to say Joe is the new John Breckin but he has been performing really well and he is someone I want to keep at the club.”

Mattock, a DJ in his spare time, is likely to be in the team on Saturday as the Millers visit his former club Sheffield Wednesday.

The Millers are sweating on the fitness of his pal Newell, who came off at Norwich with an injury.