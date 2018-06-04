Rotherham United: Chairman’s praise for Warne and Barker after signing new deals

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart is delighted manager Paul Warne and right-hand man Richie Barker have committed their futures to the club.

The dynamic duo were rewarded with new three-year deals on Friday, less than a week after orchestrating the Millers’ immediate return to the Championship via the League One play-offs at Wembley.

Warne was previously on a one-year rolling contract, but Stewart was keen to tie the ambitious boss to a long-term deal after an impressive season.

When Warne took the helm mid-season, he faced a big rebuilding job with the Millers spiralling towards an inevitable relegation from the Championship.

And the 45-year-old came through the test with flying colours in his first full season in management.

Stewart said: “Teamwork off the pitch is just as important as on it and we’re delighted that Paul and Richie have pledged their future to the club for the next three years.

“We’ve had a fantastic campaign which culminated in a thoroughly deserved promotion at Wembley and we’re already looking forward to whatever next season may bring.

“We’ve now got the manager and the assistant manager tied down to contracts that we feel their efforts deserve and as a collective, we all want to achieve the same goals in continuing to make Rotherham United a better club.

“There were no hesitations from either party and it has been a pleasure to work with Paul, Richie and their staff for the past 18 months and we are proud that the association will continue for the foreseeable future.

“The new deals are a fitting reward for their fantastic achievements this season and we are delighted with how they have brought the club together since being appointed to their posts last year.”

Warne is implementing plans for recruitment for a renewed effort at the Championship.

He has already been linked with a move for Norwich City duo Ben Godfrey and Sean Raggett.

Both players are available for loan this season having impressed on temporary deals last term.

Midfielder Godfrey, 20, spent an impressive season on loan at Shrewsbury Town, while 24-year-old centre-back Raggett was on loan at Lincoln City.

Last season Warne and Barker wanted some of their transfer kitty invested in club redevelopment and Warne revealed: “There were funds available to spend on players last summer, but the chairman kindly accepted our suggestion to spend it on developing the training ground.

“That will help us again this season and will be asset for the club going forward.”