Rotherham United: Bray leaves Millers and Clarke-Harris could be next

Rotherham United winger Alex Bray has completed a transfer-deadline-day day loan move to League Two strugglers Forest Green Rovers.

The 22-year-old, who hasn’t featured in League One for the play-off-chasing Millers this term, has joined Rovers until the end of the season.

His chances at AESSEAL New York Stadium have been restricted by injury and he has played only in the Carabao Cup and the Checkatrade Trophy.

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is a target for League Two Coventry City may move before tonight’s 11pm deadline following the January arrivals of frontmen Michael Smith and Caolan Lavery.

Oldham Athletic were keen on Clarke-Harris but their interest cooled today when they re-signed Eoin Doyle on loan. Chesterfield were also in the running for his services earlier in the day.

Central midfielder Ben Wiles, aged 18, is available for loan but the Millers would be happy if he stayed.

