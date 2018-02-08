Rotherham United: Boss Warne says he’s staying with Millers

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne today quashed speculation linking him with a move away from AESSEAL New York Stadium, declaring he wants to keep leading the Millers’ push for promotion.

With Rotherham unbeaten in their last 10 matches and climbing to fifth place in League One, Warne’s stock is high.

Championship Barnsley are without a manager following Paul Heckingbottom departure for Leeds United while League One Bradford City sacked boss Stuart McCall this week.

But Warne, aware of the loyalty shown to him when the Millers were enduring a tough time in last season’s second-tier relegation campaign, isn’t planning on going anywhere.

“I haven’t had any phone calls about any jobs. I thoroughly enjoy my job here,” he said. “I can’t see anything changing any time soon.

“I’ve got a good relationship with the chairman (Tony Stewart). I sincerely idolise my players. I’ve got no reason to turn my back on them.

“People have stuck by us through hard times. It would be nice if we could finish the season as well as we can. We’re in a push for the play-offs. I want to see that through.”

Warne, who takes his side to fourth-placed Scunthorpe United on Saturday, had a firefighting role as caretaker manager last term after inheriting the mess left by Alan Stubbs and Kenny Jackett and has guided Rotherham into promotion contention since taking the job permanently.

Midfielder Richie Towell, an absentee last Saturday for the 2-0 in over AFC Wimbledon because of a knee injury, and striker Michael Smith, who scored and then suffered a nose injury in the same match, trained today and should be available for the Glanford Park clash.

Warne has to decide whether to keep six-figure January signing Matt Palmer in his starting 11 or bring back Towell, a key figure before missing out against Wimbledon.

Smith, another January capture, will wear a protective mask as he looks for his third goal in three starts.

The Wimbledon match was Palmer’s first outing in a Millers shirt, after a spell of being out of favour at Burton Albion, while centre-forward Caolan Lavery, a loan capture from Sheffield United, made his debut off the bench.

Rotherham are arguably the fittest side in the third tier and Warne said: “Matty had 90 minutes but blew up after 70 really.

“In another 10 days, he and Lavs will be in a good place. We do train pretty hard. We’re really pleased with them. They just need a bit more topping up.”

