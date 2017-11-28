Rotherham United: Boss Warne’s belief in Millers squad

Manager Paul Warne is backing his Rotherham United team to turn around their fortunes after a run of six League One matches without a win.

The Millers, who occupied a top-six spot at the beginning of November, will end the month in 12th place following last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against high-flying Wigan Athletic.

Warne admits he needs to strengthen his sqaud in the New Year transfer window, but believes his current crop are capable of halting the slide.

“I’m well aware we haven’t won for a bit, but I have great faith in the group,” he said. “If we can pick up some results in December and maybe change a couple of faces in January, I think we’ll be okay.

“It’s been a tough run. On paper, December looks better. I don’t claim to have the best 18 players in the league, but that’s what I’m trying to build. Window on window, we have to improve the team.”

Rotherham head to Bristol Rovers this Saturday in one of only two League One clashes because it’s FA Cup weekend.

“If we win next week, we go just one place behind the play-offs,” said Warne whose side went out of the cup in the first round at Crewe Alexandra.

Since beating Scunthorpe United 2-0 on October 14th, the Millers have lost at AFC Wimbledon, been beaten at home by Gillingham, Shrewsbury Town and Wigan and drawn at Oxford United and Doncaster Rovers.

The boss hit out at the time-wasting tactics blighting football in general after Athletic went top of the table with their victory at AESSEAL New York Stadium

The Latics were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Chey Dunkley left the field to have a head wound treated and Warne said: “Wigan had gamecraft. When their player went off, I don’t know how many more of their other players went down injured to waste time until he could come back on.

“The time-wasting thing is getting out of all proportion now. The six-second rule with the goalkeeper never happens anymore. Everything takes forever.”

Rotherham were 3-1 down after an hour, as a Michael Ihiekwe error gifted the visitors a third goal, but pressed until the end in a bid to get back into the game.

“My team don’t give up,” Warne said. “I take pride in that.”

