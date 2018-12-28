Rotherham United boss wants a triple signing boost

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is looking to add three players in the January transfer market.

The Millers have hit a wall in the Championship over the last few weeks, failing to win any of their last eight matches, which has seen them slip to within a point of the drop zone.

Boxing Day's defeat at Bolton was particularly worrisome as they lost to a side who are beset by off-the-field problems and had not won since the end of September.

That left Warne acknowledging his squad felt “threadbare” and hopes to be active in the transfer market.

He is targeting a number of attacking options and hopes to get the backing from chairman Tony Stewart when the January transfer window opens next week.

“We need another attacking option, we need another player in the middle of the park I believe and obviously I have to fill any holes that I lose,” Warne said. “We felt a little threadbare at Bolton.

“In an ideal world I would like to get a striker, a wide man and a midfielder, it would add something to us, something different to what we have got.

“I'd like to think I will be backed, I have no reason to think otherwise, the chairman hasn't said that, we have tried to recruit sensibly and that's what we will try and do that again.”

Rotherham's relegation fight will not compromise their recruitment approach as bodies might have to leave before any can come in.

And then any target must pass Warne's fabled 'good human being' test before they come through the door.

“There is a certain ilk of player we can get, we do all we possibly can behind the scenes to get that player through the door,” he added.

“Things won't change in that respect, we will work diligently to try and get players in through the door that Rotherham fans will enjoy to watch.”

The Millers head to Bristol City aiming for just their second win in 20 league games. The two sides played out a goalless draw in September at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Warne said: “They are a good home team, difficult place to play.

“They have come into a little bit of form. No one can be under-estimated, they have come through a wobble so it will be a tough game for us.”