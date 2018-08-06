Rotherham United boss poised to go after loanees

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne will delve into the loan market if he fails to bring his targets in before the end of the transfer window.

In a new move implemented this season the transfer window slams shut at 5pm on Thursday rather than the end of the month. However, all is not lost with the loan market staying open until the end of August, giving Warne time to bring players through the door.

The Millers were thumped 5-1 by Brentford - their worst opening-day defeat since losing 4-0 to Shrewsbury in 1994.

Warne has been open about his pursuit of at least one, but preferably two, central midfielders to bolster his stocks in the middle of the park.

And the former Miller said: “You can see we’re lacking in the middle of the pitch, I need another midfielder. I really don’t need the transfer window to shut! Loans can definitely improve your team, you’ve just got to make sure you get the right ones in.”

The Millers have openly been chasing Richie Towell, however with wages a huge sticking point the move is struggling to progress.

Towell became a fan favourite after his contribution at the club last term and a step up to the Championship is the next step for the player.

Warne has been in constant contact with Brighton and the Irishman over a return to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, but a deal appears to be a long way off.

The Millers have been after the midfielder all summer and it could be a long wait yet one way or another.

And Warne is lining up a move for Northampton Town’s Matt Crooks, who scored four times for the club after his move from Rangers last summer.

However, the Millers will have to ward off a number of other clubs who are chasing the player’s services before Thursday’s deadline.