Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is angry over “long ball” remarks from Reading manager Jose Gomes

Rotherham boss Paul Warne accused his Reading counterpart Jose Gomes of disrespecting his side in his assessment of the Millers' style of play.

Gomes, who deploys a possession-based ethos, accused Warne's side of being too direct in the 1-1 draw at the Madejski Stadium.

It is a label that is thrown at the Millers on a regular basis in a division where they have to find a way of competing against far better players.

Warne has never been embarrassed by the way he sets his side up and held up a stern defence in the wake of comments by Gomes.

“I don’t get that. Why is that?” Warne said. “That’s a bit harsh, it does my nut in. I’m getting tired reading about ‘long ball’ and all that. If we get a chance to throw the ball into the box, we’ll do it. I don’t see what is wrong with that.

“It’s a bit offensive to keep saying that we are long ball.

“If we choose to get into their box in four passes or 24 passes, what’s the difference. We still want the same outcome.

“If you watch us play week to week, I think that you’d give us more respect than that.”

Indeed for all their possession and passes – they made just under 100 more than the Millers – Reading only mustered two more attempts than their visitors in the 90 minutes.

And over the course of the season so far, Rotherham have had 79 more attempts than Reading, so questions can be raised over the effectiveness of the Royals' style of play – even though their goal came as a result of a neat passing move that began with their goalkeeper.

Gomes, who faces a tough battle to keep the Royals in the Championship, is clearly not a fan of direct football.

The Portuguese manager said: “Like all the Championship matches, it was a very tough and difficult game. It was against a team who played direct football, even when they had fouls in their half the goalkeeper came out to kick it.

A lot of times the ball was in the air so it was difficult at times for us to get the ball down and play.

“We gave them too much time on the ball and when they did they put the ball in the box directly.

“Against these teams with a direct style if the ball goes into our box then anything can happen.”