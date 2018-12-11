Rotherham United boss not deflated by Millers’ results

Rotherham boss Paul Warne feels his cannot be disappointed with recent results, even if they have not been what they have fully deserved.

The Millers, promoted last season, are putting up a real fight in the second tier and have lost just one of their last nine games.

However, only one of those has been a win and Warne's men have been pegged back to a number of draws that should have ended in victories.

One of those was the South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, where the Millers outplayed an abject Owls’ side but did not have enough to get over the line.

It remains to be seen how costly these dropped points will become the end of the season, but Warne isn’t getting too wound up.

“It's not frustrating for me, it might be for the fans,” Warne said of his side's string of draws.

“It's not frustrating if the lads give me everything and they perform at a level.

“We prepare the lads as well as we can, if they take the information on and give absolutely everything they have got and they don't win the game I don't think anyone is that shocked.

“The fact that we drew at Hillsborough, it's disappointing we didn't win, but I was all smiles with my staff, went out for a drink, happy days.

“We can't do any more than we are doing, the lads can't do any more than what they are doing.

“There is no criticism from me, if we'd have lost the game 3-2 in the last minute of course I'd have been disappointed.

“I'd like the think the fans have enjoyed what the lads have tried to do. Hopefully our home form will bring us more points.”

The Millers have also drawn far too many times at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, in games they bossed.

They have dropped nine points from winning positions at home this season, which leaves them looking over their shoulder as the season nears its halfway point.

And there is a sense that they will not be able to afford another missed opportunity when Reading, who occupy the bottom three, visit on Saturday.