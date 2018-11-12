Rotherham United boss looking for a stress-free run-in

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is hoping that keeping the points tally ticking over now will make the back end of the season less stressful.

The Millers picked up their third away point on the spin after a 1-1 draw at Blackburn on Saturday.

The result extended their unbeaten run to five games, where they have picked up seven points since the last international break.

Having lost their opening six away matches of the campaign, Warne's men have since found a way of turning performances into points on the road, which is complementing their strong home form nicely.

And Warne wants to accrue as many points as possible as quickly as he can.

“Who knows how important these away points will turn out to be,” he said. “You can ask me that in May when I've got sand between my toes with any luck. If we don't make the play-offs, I'll have a longer holiday!

“Every point is crucial. Every game is a bit of a cup final for us and we try to make it like that.

“We don't want to be fighting for points in April and May. We want to get as many as we can now.

“I was hopeful that we might have nicked the win and moved up the table a little bit more, but there are no complaints from me. The lads, as always, gave their all.”

They were nine minutes away from taking all three points at Ewood Park after Michael Smith's 75th-minute header put them on course for a first Championship away win since April 2016.

But their lead lasted just six minutes as Bradley Dack levelled for Blackburn in a game where the hosts dominated.

“It's a point gained, not two dropped,” Warne added. “I thought we started the game really well. For 25 minutes, we were excellent.

“We were in and around Smudge (Smith) getting second balls. It's a difficult place to come to.

“Their home record is phenomenal. They've lost one in 30-odd games and beat Leeds United here.”

He added: “The first 20 minutes of the second half, we just couldn't get out. We couldn't retain the ball. They definitely deserved a goal for their efforts in those 20 minutes.”

The Millers now have a fortnight off, with Marek Rodak, Kyle Vassell, Ryan Manning, Richie Towell and Semi Ajayi heading off on international duty.