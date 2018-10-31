Rotherham United boss keeps an eye on January transfer market

Rotherham manager Paul Warne has started compiling his January transfer window shopping list, but admits he has yet to speak to any targets

The Millers will be able to add to their squad in two months as they try and plot their way to Championship safety.

The recruitment process has already begun, but Warne thinks any obvious deficiencies in their squad will be highlighted in the next few weeks.

“I haven't talked to anyone but we have got a list, that gets changed on a weekly basis, names get added and taken away,” Warne told The Star.

“Me and the staff get to watch a few games a week. The recruitment team put people in front of me.

“As I sit here now I haven't got a name I think I am definitely bringing in, but I think over the next few weeks it will become more apparent where we are lacking.”

Warne's activity in the transfer window could be dependent on any potential outgoings.

The Millers are bracing themselves for possible January interest in star defender Semi Ajayi while Warne is fully prepared for the possibility of his key loan men being recalled.

All five season-long loanees – Marek Rodak, Ryan Manning, Zak Vyner, Richie Towell and Sean Raggett - could be summoned back to their parent clubs, but realistically only Rodak and Manning might be.

With two months still to go and a crunch run of fixtures coming up, Warne is not yet concerning himself with a period he openly dislikes.

“I am not nervous about it, we try and plan as well as you can,” he added.

“It's just football, unless you're Real Madrid, every player is up for sale.

“We try and plan as well as we can for whatever may happen but you are never as well prepared as you want to be.

“I am well aware that some of our players might go, some of our loan players might go back or even better we might sign some better players than what we have got on better loans than what we have got.

“I am not too concerned at the moment, the core group will still be here by the end of January, or the ones I want. At the moment, I am not too concerned.”