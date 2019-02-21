Rotherham United boss feels ‘honoured’ to manage his team

Rotherham boss Paul Warne wants his side to go into Saturday's monumental clash at Reading with confidence, following their display against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

The Millers visit the Madejski Stadium for a game they cannot really afford to lose, as they currently sit in the bottom three, below the Royals on goal difference.

They would have made the trip to Berkshire in a much stronger position had they been able to hold on against Wednesday, who stole a point with an equaliser in the 10th minute of time added on.

Had they secured the win, which their performance deserved, they would have gone into this weekend above Reading and with the chance to move five points clear of them.

Warne wants his side to channel that positivity from their display against the Owls and live for the moment.

“I have asked them to take a massive amount of confidence from that game because we have still got 13 massive cup finals left,” Warne said.

“We will take that to Reading and play with the same amount of purpose and hopefully pick three points up.

“I want the lads to live in the present moment, don't worry about next week, enjoy this. I asked them if they enjoyed the Wednesday game apart from the last 10 seconds. The answer was yes.

“Life is too short for regrets and I do feel really honoured to be their manager.”

There have been times this season when Warne has been unable to fill a bench, but his options are stronger following the return of Ryan Williams and Joe Newell.

New signing Matt Crooks is also on the periphery of the starting XI and Warne is enjoying the luxury of having options on the bench.

“It gives me a lot of choice, and the nice thing for me is having the opportunity to bring someone like a fit Joe Newell or Ryan Williams off the bench,” he said. “That’s the quality we have available again.

“Crooksy (Matt Crooks) didn't play at the weekend, he was very unlucky but there is pressure on the three midfielders to keep their standards up.

“It is a good place to be at the moment and I am really proud at what the lads are doing.”