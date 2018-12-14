Rotherham United: Blow as Kyle Vassell ruled out for rest of year

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has revealed that Kyle Vassell is unlikely to play again before Christmas.

The attacker, whose form this season has seen him win an international call-up to the Northern Ireland squad, has featured just once since the beginning of November due to a groin problem.

He was due to step up his rehabilitation this week but suffered a set-back which requires further investigation.

Warne is expecting to be without his man for the festive fixtures, starting with the visit of Reading.

“He hasn't improved unfortunately, his comeback is going to take a little bit longer,” Warne said.

“He was on the grass yesterday but pulled up so the physios made the decision to pull him out and give him further tests to see what the issue is.

“He is sore in the groin and with everything we have seen and done the physios can't understand what the issue is, so they are going to have to do further investigation.

“So regrettably I don't think he will be with us this side of Christmas.

“He might see someone and they say he needs an op, the might see someone and they say he needs three weeks complete downtime, or they might say, that I very much doubt, that there is nothing sinister and just play through the pain.

“They are the three options but I honestly don't know yet.”

The Millers could have done with Vassell for their vital clash against managerless Reading, who visit the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the bottom three.

Having drawn nine of their last 12 games, the Millers will have circled this fixture in red pen as one to win.

“I believe we have an unbelievable chance to win,” Warne said. “In all the games we have played recently, it is probably the first one we don't go into as underdogs.

“Our home form has been really good. The only game we have lost was against Hull, who are down there as well, so we can't under-estimate them.

“We will go into the game full of confidence and really want to win the game but what you want and what you get aren't always the same.”

Sean Raggett is likely to remain on the bench as he comes back from ankle surgery