Rotherham United: Big Championship derby is just what I joined Millers for says Clark Robertson

Defender Clark Robertson already knows he made the right choice in joining Rotherham United, but games like the Millers' at the weekend really prove it.

Paul Warne's side welcome South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United for the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, with Warne dressing it up as the biggest of the season so far.

It is exactly the sort of clash that tempted the former Blackpool centre-half to turn down an offer from Sunderland in the summer in order to move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Robertson wanted to test himself at a higher level and is unlikely to get much of a tougher test than against the high-flying Blades.

Talking exclusively to the Star, Robertson said: “It's a big game, a local derby, it's the games you want to play in, that's why I signed for Rotherham, to play big games in the Championship and Saturday is one of them.

“There was the offer from Sunderland, who are a big club, but when Rotherham came in for me I couldn't say no because it was Championship football and I feel at 25 years old I have to be testing myself at the Championship if I want to get into the Scotland squad.

“I have had to be patient at the start of the season but since I have come back I have done well. I definitely made the right decision to sign for Rotherham.”

Prior to the recent international break Robertson formed an encouraging defensive partnership with Semi Ajayi as the Millers posted a five-game unbeaten run.

Ajayi's form has earned him international recognition with Nigeria and Robertson admits to wanting a taste of that himself.

He is openly ambitious with his target of a Scotland call-up and hopes boss Alex McLeish will notice.

“I have made no secret about my ambitions to play for Scotland.,” the 25-year-old said. “I need to keep playing well for Rotherham and hope that Alex McLeish takes note of what I am doing.

“I am hopeful I can get into the next squad in March.”

If he does get the nod for the start of the Euro 2020 qualifiers next year, he will be part of a squad that is on an unfamiliar high, after Scotland topped their UEFA Nations League group thanks to wins over Albania and Israel.

And that makes the prospect of a call-up even more tantalising.

“With having so many calls many people expected us to lose both of those games last week but the boys did brilliantly and we have got a second bite of the cherry for qualification through the Nations League. It is somersaulting I want to be part of.”