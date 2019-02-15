Rotherham United: Beat Sheffield Wednesday and become club legends urges Paul Warne

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has told his players turn to themselves into legends by beating Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls make the trip across the M1 for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off where local pride is at stake, with the game also taking on extra significance at the bottom of the division for the Millers.

Warne's men slipped into the bottom three on Wednesday night after Reading beat Blackburn.

There are not many Millers players who have scored winning goals against the Owls on their own patch, with on Alan Kirkman, Dick Habbin and Lee Frecklington managing it in the post-war era.

It would make a timely addition to the list if one of Warne's side can join that trio.

“If I was a player I'd definitely be looking forward to it, I think you look at it differently as a manager,” Warne said.

“They are games you want to be involved in.

“I'll speak to the lads about turning into legends if they can score against Sheffield Wednesday and we can win.

“If a Will Vaulks, a Semi (Ajayi) or a Smudge (Michael Smith) bang in a 30-yard screamer in the last minute, it will be remembered forever.”

The last time Rotherham beat Sheffield Wednesday at home was a League Cup tie in 2013 and that remains one of the best atmospheres the AESSEAL New York Stadium has witnessed.

The Millers' home form has been what has given them a fighting chance in the Championship this season and Warne has called on the fans to provide another intimidating experience for their visitors.

“The crowd will be essential. We went to Sheff Utd on Wednesday and the massive impetus in that was the crowd claiming penalties and free kicks and there was a spring in their step.

“I am well aware of the fans' importance and no matter what happens, I ask they please stay with the team.

“Everyone has to give everything for us to win football games here.”

The Millers came through their impressive come-from-behind draw at Hull on Tuesday unscathed, meaning there are no fresh injury concerns.

Kyle Vassell had surgery on Thursday on his troublesome groin injury, while Jamie Proctor is out for the season with a hip problem.

Defender Clark Robertson will be able to play, despite an ongoing issue with an ankle injury.