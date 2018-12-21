Rotherham United: Bad news for Ryan Williams is good news for Millers

Rotherham United have been boosted by news which is likely to leave attacker Ryan Williams disappointed.

Williams, who has been having an impressive season for the Millers, was selected in Australia's provisional squad for their Asian Cup campaign next month.

That threatened to take him away from South Yorkshire from as soon as next week until possibly the start of February for the Asian Football Confederation's equivalent of the European Championships, this year held in the United Arab Emirates.

However, Williams has missed out on Graham Arnold's final cut, meaning he will now stay with the Millers as they enter a vital part of their campaign.

Williams has made no secret of his desire to represent the Socceroos and was aware that he was being closely monitored by Arnold.

He has enjoyed his best run of form in a Millers shirt this season, both on the wing and in a Number 10 position, though was sacrificed at half-time of the 1-1 draw with Reading last week as boss Paul Warne looked to change things around after a horror opening 45 minutes.

Still, Warne will be relieved not to lose the 25-year-old for a run of games over the next six weeks that could have a big bearing on their fate this year.

After entertaining West Brom on Saturday, the Millers have crunch games against Bolton, Preston and Ipswich in the next three weeks.

Warne may still have one eye on Australia's squad, though, and hopes it does not have repercussions for him.

QPR's Massimo Luongo has been called up, which leaves Steve McLaren a midfielder light and Warne will be keen to find out whether he has any intentions of recalling Ryan Manning from the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers are waiting on scan results of Kyle Vassell's groin injury.

The striker, who has also played on the wing this season, was one of the stars of the show in the early part of the campaign, but he has not featured since the end of November due to a groin problem.

He is not expected to take part in any of the festive schedule, but should be back in training by January, whatever the outcome of the scan.

Assistant manager Richie Barker said: “He's having a further scan.

“We've been given two scenarios but neither are particularly negative.

"The worse one is that he'll be back in training early in the new year."

There are no fresh injuries for clash against the high-flying Baggies, who are making their first visit to the New York.