Rotherham United – and their late, late dramas!

When Rotherham played at Millmoor, stewards used to open the Tivoli End gates 15 minutes from time.

If the Millers were getting a hiding, fans could slope out early. But more often than not it allowed curious passers-by the chance to stick their head in and watch the final moments of a game. If the club ever thought of adopting a similar open-door policy at the New York Stadium then they would be mad not to charge for the pleasure. After all, it's generally in the back end of games there that the action happens.

There is just something about Rotherham's amphitheatre-like stadium that leads it to deal in late dramas. The 103th-minute winner against Doncaster, the late Neil Warnock-inspired win against Leeds, the remarkable comeback against Derby and, of course, the two games against Sheffield Wednesday that are not spoken about.

With the scars of the second installment of the Owls' late show a fortnight ago still fresh, the Millers had more nail-biting to endure in their 3-2 win over Blackburn. After Semi Ajayi's second goal of the match had put Paul Warne's side in a seemingly unassailable 3-1 lead with seven minutes to go it looked like for once, just once, they would be able to coast to the three points.

Think again. When Billy Jones fouled Danny Graham in injury time, Rovers were awarded a penalty, which Charlie Mulgrew slotted home with style. It led to a thoroughly uncomfortable final few moments, which the Millers were, this time, able to see out.

It might have taken a few years of Warne's life, though.

“I thought it would be a nice day for us to enjoy the final few minutes of a game for once," the Millers boss said.

“We don't make it easy for ourselves, but then I think we're good value for money.

"If you buy a ticket to watch us, you might as well stay here for 95 minutes because something is going to happen.

"I said to the lads afterwards, when in 15 years' time you look at Sky Sports News and see that ex-Rotherham manager Paul Warne has died, remember this game and know you played a part in my early death."

Ajayi and Mulgrew's goals on Saturday made it 13 in the final 10 minutes of games at the New York Stadium this season. Those passers-by ought to be banging the doors down.