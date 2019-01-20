Rotherham United 2 Brentford 4: Horror miss from Semi Ajayi as Millers’ woes laid bare 

When Semi Ajayi put his shot inexplicably wide from two yards shortly before half-time there was a sense that it was going to be a big moment for Rotherham United.

The Millers defender somehow failed to convert a rebound from point-blank range, producing the sort of miss that social media loves to make viral, and it meant they went into half-time level with Brentford instead of winning.

It proved costly as the resurgent Bees upped their game after the break and earned a 4-2 win that highlighted the Millers' woes in this division.

Even more annoying to boss Paul Warne than that miss was seeing his side concede little more than two minutes after they had again bravely battled back to get it to 2-2.

When Clark Robertson's header was crucially deflected in for an Ezri Konsa own goal with 15 minutes left Warne confessed he thought his side were going on to win it.

Instead it was Brentford that reasserted their authority with goals from Kamohelo Mokotjo and Neal Maupay which earned them a first away win of the season, meaning their hosts are the only side in the division still with a blank in their away column.

“At this level you need to take your chances,” Warne said. “I don't know how many chances Brentford had, but they have taken four.

“Realistically at any level, but especially in the Championship, we have to take our chances. It was a good chance, Semi obviously hasn't missed on purpose.

“Robbo might have scored from the header, the keeper made a good save, but I was waiting for the net to ripple. Players don't miss on purpose.”

If Ajayi had scored it would have completed an impressive first-half turnaround as after falling behind to Mokotjo's second-minute opener, Warne's men rallied and Jon Taylor levelled with a rasping 20-yard effort.

Instead it was Brentford that hit the front after the restart, with Said Benrahma notching before another Millers fightback.

“Second half they went behind again and they came back and I thought, maybe I have been spoilt for too long at New York, but I honestly thought we would go on and win it,” Warne conceded.

“For them to score so quickly after our second goal was a bitter pill to swallow.”

What was even harder for the Millers boss to take was the “disgusting” behaviour of the Millers crowd which greeted Zak Vyner's substitution with a mixture of boos and ironic cheers.

“It's disgusting. I don't understand it,” a baffled Warne said. “Fans possibly see games differently to me. “I didn't take him off because he was having a stinker in my eyes.

“He's been great for us and I don't think any player should be singled out for abuse.”