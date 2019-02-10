Rotherham United 1 Wigan Athletic 1: Golden opportunities continue to evade Millers as chance for much needed win goes begging

For the second week in a row, Rotherham United boss Paul Warne's eyes will have lit up when he saw the ball fall to Michael Smith just six yards out.

Just like at Millwall last week Smith was presented with a golden opportunity to put his side in front against Wigan, but just like last week he failed to do so and the chance for the Millers to earn a much-needed Championship win passed them by.

Having seen Clark Robertson's early header cancelled out by a Josh Windass strike, Smith should have restored their lead when Richard Wood headed a cross straight into his path, but somehow the striker, who is having an excellent season, blazed over.

It meant the game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw, the 12th time the Millers have been held to a stalemate this season.

The point keeps them out of the relegation zone, but a win would have made their plight even better.

“I thought we caused them no end of problems and should have really gone in up at half-time,” Warne said.

“We haven't not won the game by a lack of effort. People don't go out to miss chances but collectively we have to take them to win games.

“It was a perfect opportunity, had we won, we could have pulled Wigan back into it, tried to get away from Reading and got closer to Millwall. If we would have taken three points it would have looked great.”

Those elusive three points looked on the cards after a strong start was rewarded by Clark Robertson heading home Will Vaulks cross in the 28th minute.

But the lead last just four minutes as Josh Windass was given too much room in the area and he fired home.

Smith's moment to forget came not long after and while he also had a header cleared off the line in the second half.

The Millers also felt they should have had two penalties, particularly after Wood appeared to be hauled down to the ground, but referee Oliver Langford gave a foul the other way.

Warne added: “Woody is definitely not a diver. Woody has had his shirt pulled and I don't know how the referee could give it against Woody. For what? Putting his shirt in his hand?

“If he doesn't think it's a foul, fair enough, but it can't be a foul the other way. On another day we might have got at least one penalty.

“I'll take a point. We're still out of the bottom three.”

They say that every point in the Championship is a good point and that is especially the case for Rotherham, but eventually the wins are going to have to start coming.