Rotherham United 1 Reading 1: Paul Warne pleased with a point after last gasp leveller

Rotherham's season has been plagued by draws but they learned against Reading that some are better than others.

While a number of the 10 stalemates from their last 13 Championship games have been classed as two points dropped, that cannot be said on Saturday against Reading, where the Millers shook off a dismal first-half showing to earn a 1-1 draw.

It needed an injury-time goal from defender Joe Mattock to seal it, after the Royals had led for virtually the entire contest following Sam Baldock's early opener.

The first half was as bad as it has been for Paul Warne's men and had it not been for goalkeeper Marek Rodak, managerless Reading would have earned the three points which would have taken them above their hosts in the table.

In the end they only had Baldock's goal to show for their dominance as his run exposed Richard Wood and the striker converted coolly in the eighth minute.

Warne changed things around at the break, making two substitutions, and most of the second half was about trying to find an equaliser.

It looked like it was going to be one of those days until unlikely hero Mattock rammed home from close range after a goalmouth scramble at the death.

As bad as they were in the opening 45 minutes, the Millers' character should never be questioned and they again showed they will never give up.

Ryan Williams and Wood were the men to make way at the interval, but Warne said the other players were lucky to stay on.

“I wasn't happy with anyone in the first half,” he said. “I don't like taking people off at half-time but we had to change something.

“I could have made ten changes.

“It was a disappointing first half and it wasn't like us. Without Marek (goalkeeper Rodak) we could have been out of the game.

“We could not have been as bad in the second half as we were in the first. I am pleased with a point.

“There was a real belief that we were going to get an equalising goal in the second period.

“The second half was us. In the last 15 minutes it was, apart from the odd Reading counter-attack, us trying to get the goals."