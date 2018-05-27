Promotion-winning Rotherham United boss admits doubting his own ability

Have your say

Paul Warne insists he still questions his qualities as a football manager despite leading Rotherham United back into the Championship at the first attempt.

The Millers triumphed 2-1 over Shrewsbury Town after extra time at Wembley, securing an immediate return to the second tier with both goals coming from skipper Richard Wood.

Warne was reluctant to take on the role last season when approached by chairman Tony Stewart, with the Millers rock bottom of the Championship and slumping towards relegation.

And after long admitting he was not sure if management was right for him, Warne says he remains no different despite the success of this season.

“Last season was tough,” he said afterwards.

“I questioned myself no end of times. It was the chairman who convinced me that I had the attributes to be a good manager.

“I still try and convince myself of that, most days.

“Obviously, it is really tough.

“Until you have done the job and stood in the technical area, you have no idea of the pain that you go through.

“If things are not going your way such as you have been in top for 60 minutes but don’t score and then the other team score, and people behind you want you to change systems...and all sorts of malarkey.

“It is a difficult place to stand and a lonely place to stand. That is for sure.

“But, during the summer, I recruited players and personalities I wanted.

“I wanted people in who would buy into my humanistic approach.

“I surrounded myself with really good people. I wanted to put a smile on people’s faces.

“We have had an amazing season.

“I told the lads in a meeting, ‘Even if we don’t win today then you should be immensely proud of what you have achieved’.”