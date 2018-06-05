Paul Warne wary of splashing too much cash in Rotherham United’s Championship return

Cash-conscious Rotherham boss Paul Warne insists every decision he makes comes with the sustainability and future of the club in mind.

Warne made over 250 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit in two spells and knows the Millers values better than anybody.

And ahead of an hotly-anticipated return to the Championship next season, the ambitious manager has stressed he will use his available funds diligently to strengthen his squad.

The former striker has a special affiliation with the Millers and wants to leave it in a better position than he found it when he eventually moves on.

Warne, who committed his future to the club by signing a three-year deal last week, admitted: “Every decision we make, whether it be concerning recruitment or the staff and players, we’re always respectful of the budget and we try not to waste a penny.

“We always try and invest to the benefit of the club and we fully endorse the lads and all the hard work both on the pitch and in the community.”

Warne is currently assessing his options after releasing SIX players following the club’s promotion.

He will have to bolster his squad in preparation for the Championship - and it is likely that will be a mix of permanent signings and loanees.

With Fulham gaining promotion to the Premier League, shot-stopper Marek Rodak - who was first choice for the Millers last term - could be available again.

Warne is also hopeful of signing wing-back Joshua Emmanuel after an impressive loan spell, but expects new Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst to want him at Portman Road.

He added: “I’d like to keep Josh, he makes me pull my hair out at times what little I have got, but he is great going forward and he is definitely exciting for a number of reasons.

“He is a great kid. I can see Hursty thinking he will keep him as I would. That will be the most difficult of the loans.”

Meanwhile, Neil Warnock will be back at Rotherham this summer after the Millers announced a pre-season friendly with premier league-bound Cardfiff City.

Warnock, who famously steered Rotherham away from relegation in 2016, brings his side to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Wednesday, July 25 (7.45).