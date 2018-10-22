Paul Warne: The Rotherham United centurion!

Having been in tears after his first game in charge at Burton, it is little surprise Paul Warne is shocked to have made it to a century of games as Rotherham manager.

Warne was thrust into the caretaker position in 2016 after Kenny Jackett's decision to walk out after 39 days with the Millers on a fast-track to Championship relegation.

He cried as his side lost 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium – heartbroken at feeling he had let the club down – and had no intention of sticking around in the hotseat.

A lot has happened since then as he went from reluctantly accepting the permanent job, to overhauling the club's ethos and going on to deliver Wembley glory.

He is part of a select few managers in the club's history to win promotion to the second tier and when he takes the Millers to Middlesbrough on Tuesday will rack up his 100th game at the helm.

It is a landmark not many thought he would make and he is characteristically self-deprecating about it.

“I did not think I would make 100 in charge, in the first few months I had no intention of doing it,” he told the Star.

“I was just helping the club out. I never backed myself to do it, it was only the chairman that convinced me that I had the characteristics to do it.

“I have only got to 100 games because we have recruited really good players, who buy into what I want and give me all they've got.

“I have surrounded myself with really good coaches, a really good medical team and collectively, somehow, they have got me to 100 games.”

Warne's job at the AESSEAL New York Stadium is safe as any manager's job can be in the current climate, but he is not prepared to look to far into the future.

And if he does get to a double century, he reckons they will be building a statue of him.

“If I am here for another 100 games it will mean I will have been very successful,” he said.

“This time next year or the year after we might be in the Championship play-offs which will be unbelievable and I would be sainted and there would be a statue of me outside the stadium.

“Do I think I will be here in 100 games? It is very difficult to see past 100 minutes as a football manager, 100 games is lunacy, so my honest answer is no.”

Warne could not have asked for a much tougher game to bring up his landmark, visiting a Middlesbrough side who look like building a promotion campaign this season.

The Millers, who are still pointless away from home this term, look like being without Jon Taylor, Billy Jones and Richard Wood, who all suffered injuries in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Bolton.

“Going into the game it's a pity we didn't win because it is sort of like a free hit,” the boss added. “I don't think many people will put us down on their coupon away at Middlesbrough.

“That suits us, I don't mind being the underdog, I have got no shame in that.

“I can shuffle the pack and be competitive and hopefully the lads can get the points our performances deserve away from home.”