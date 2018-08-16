Paul Warne still after another midfield man for Rotherham United

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has revealed he wants another central midfielder despite signing Ryan Manning.

Manning joined on a season-long loan deal from QPR yesterday after a summer of potential permanent and loan deals falling through in Warne’s chase to add a centre mid.

The Millers’ gaffer ideally wants to play with three in the middle and would like to add another option before the loan window shuts at the end of the month.

Will Vaulks and Matty Palmer have been joined by Manning, with young gun Ben Wiles another option and defender Semi Ajayi able to fill in if required – as he did on Tuesday night.

“If another suitable target comes up in midfield then I think I’m going to have to take it,” admitted Warne.

“I need midfield options if anything happens to one of the three then I have Wilesy and Sem. But If I can I’ll get another one in.

“He’s [new boy Manning] played in a lot of big games at Loftus Road so the big game aspect won’t affect him.

“Other midfielders I’ve looked at have played in the league below and are keen for the opportunity, but having someone with Championship experience is a Brucie bonus.

“I spoke to my mate who used to work at QPR who said he was right up my street and he just validated what I knew. We’ve been needing a central midfielder and if we’re going to play three in there then we need four or five really.”

Warne stated Manning, who has made 41 appearances for the London club, will be thrown in at the deep end in a big Yorkshire derby against Leeds United on Saturday.

The Millers have lost just once in the league at Elland Road – their last meeting - since 1963, a stat Warne would look to continue.

New boss Marcelo Bielsa has the Whites playing an attractive brand of football, picking up maximum points in their opening two league games and progressing in the cup.

And Warne wants his unfancied Millers to be this weekend’s coupon buster.

“There’s no pressure on us and hopefully we can cause an upset,” said Warne. “I think they’ve started the season really well they’ve won three games fairly convincingly.

“They’re the fittest team I’ve seen in a long time and it’s a weird thing to say but they look mentally strong. There are good times and bad times to face teams, is now a good time to face Leeds? Probably not. But they might underestimate us, not many people will put us on their [betting] coupon on Saturday and those are the challenges we have to deal with.”