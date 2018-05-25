Paul Warne hoping for clean bill of health at Rotherham United for Play-Off Final despite ‘feisty’ training sessions

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne should have a full squad available to him tomorrow for the League One Play-Off Final, despite having a some slight concerns.

“I have a couple of little tweaks nothing major really, they should be able to train (today),” said Warne.

“I’m not going to tell you who they are but I don’t think it’s going to be an issue before the weekend. I have a pretty good idea how I want to play and the players I want to play but obviously I have to get through training.

“I’ll tell the lads in the morning, hopefully I wont get any injuries.

“I saw that Aston Villa called their training off because it got feisty, it was a bit like that - not in a bad way but everyone’s trying to impress. It was wet, there were a few tackles flying about and I thought, I could do with wrapping them up in cotton wool.

“Hopefully the team, without any problems, is in my head.”