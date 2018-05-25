No regrets: Richard Wood tells Rotherham United team mates to take their Play-Off Final chance

Rotherham United skipper Richard Wood has told his Millers team mates to grasp their League One Play-Off Final opportunity with both hands ... for they may not ever get another chance.

Wood, who scored in the semi-final success against Scunthorpe United, has some history in this fixture having played his part as a teenager in Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion via the play-offs in 2005.

However, the 32 year-old is all too aware that he is fortunate to have another go, when many others go through their footballing lives without tasting the glory of such an occasion.

“I am telling the young lads of 19 and 20, there are quite a lot of players who go through their entire career and never play in a play-off final,” said Wood ahead of Sunday’s Wembley date with Shrewsbury.

“This might be my last one but that might be the same for the other lads. You have to take advantage of this.

“I had a big gap between my two finals. But the nerves will be the same. There would be something wrong if that wasn’t the case. It is how you deal with those nerves that most matter.”

It may have been 13 years ago but the memories of that victory with the Owls against Hartlepool in the 2005 final at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff are still fresh in Wood’s mind and he is hoping to draw on the experience and pass it on.

“It is a long time ago now. I was only young at the time, just 19,” he added. “I was buzzing with the day but you have to keep a calm head. It was red hot and afterwards I was out on my feet, totally drained.

“I have warned the lads about that. It doesn’t matter what the conditions are like, you will be drained towards the end.

“I had the old heads helping me, Lee Bullen and Paul Heckingbottom. I am that person now and trying my best to keep everyone focused. I want to go right to the end.”