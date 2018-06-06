New deal for Rotherham United goalkeeper

Rotherham keeper Laurence Bilboe has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper is highly-rated at the New York Stadium and is hopeful of getting his chance in the Championship this season following the club’s memorable promotion.

Millers first-team coach Matthew Hamshaw said: “Laurence has done really well.

“He has been great in training, he works hard and we feel he has earned his deal.

“Laurence is learning every day. If we have to throw him in, then we will. He has shown signs that there is progression there.”

Academy graduate Bilboe has yet to make his professional bow for the club, but has been involved in the first-team squad on a number of occasions over the past two seasons.

He has enjoyed loan spells with Mickleover, Brighouse and Sheffield FC and penned a deal until June 2019.

Hamshaw added: “I am a big believer that goalkeepers develop a little later. There are some that arrive early, [Fulham loan keeper] Marek (Rodak) is a great example of that, but he is one on his own if I am honest.

“You do see many 'keepers his age playing week in, week out.

“It has been great for Laurence to see and work with the likes of Marek, Pricey [Lewis Price] and of course Polly [Mike Pollitt].

“He has worked hard, we have seen good progression during last season, and we are now looking for him to kick on again.”