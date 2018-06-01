New contracts for Rotherham United manager Paul Warne and assistant Richie Barker

Rotherham United have been handed a major boost by the news that Paul Warne and his assistant Richie Barker have penned new long-term deals.

Warne and Barker have each signed a new three-year contract.

The news follows hot on the heels of the Millers' Wembley success last weekend when they beat Shrewsbury Town to seal an immediate return to the Championship.

The duo signed new terms whilst enjoying a holiday abroad.

Warne said: "All of the staff are equally pleased that we've got the assurance of the new contract because they're people that I have brought in and they've worked really hard for us, so it's pleasing for them too to know that we have the backing of the chairman.

“When myself and Richie took over, we wanted to leave a legacy and leave the club in better condition than when we got it.

“We'll keep trying to sign good people and good footballers and I think with that team ethic we've seen this season how crucial their allegiance to this club is. It's not about the 'me' it's about the 'we' and that's what we want here at Rotherham United.”

Barker said: "There's a real positive to take from being promoted in the way that we were but I think the negative of that is that the new season comes around very quickly.

"To be honest, we've been out of the country for 24 hours and we've spoken about nothing else other than the football club, so we're already putting plans in over here whilst trying to relax a little following the end of the season.”