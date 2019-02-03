Millwall 0 Rotherham United 0: Battling draw at The Den shows spirit is still intact at Millers

After a week where Rotherham United's spirit could easily have been broken, they proved it is very much still intact

Having gone down to a heartbreaking late defeat to then league leaders Leeds last weekend, they were then unable to add much needed fresh legs to their squad in their bid to stave off Championship relegation.

A defeat at Millwall – still one of the toughest places to go in English football – was very much on the cards, but the Millers dug in and earned a deserved point thanks to a 0-0 stalemate.

They had chances to win, notably through Michael Smith, but then at the end they could have lost as Millwall produced a late onslaught.

That culminated in a shocking miss from one-time Millers target Lee Gregory, who somehow missed from 10 yards.

That miss affected boss Paul Warne's assessment of the game, but after six defeats from their last seven Championship games he was pleased with a point.

“I think if they hadn’t had that chance in the last few seconds I’d probably be a little bit disappointed, but I’ll be honest a draw’s probably a fair result for both teams,” he said.

“The first half was poor, devoid of any clear-cut chances. The second half was a lot better. Both teams, the players on the pitch give everything they have for both managers, in that respect it was good.

“On clear-cut chances we might have edged it, but unfortunately, we didn’t take them.

“But to come here, against the in-form side in the Championship, it’s never an easy place to come and Millwall’s home record is similar to ours, so to come away with a point, I’m pretty pleased.”

After a first half that will not live long in the memory the Millers went on the attack after the break as they tried to end their away drought, which now stands at 40 games in this division.

Semi Ajayi shot off target when he should have done better, before Smith was denied when through on goal by Jordan Archer.

Seconds later Smith had another golden chance to put the visitors ahead as after Archer flapped at a cross, the ball dropped to the striker, but his shot was blocked on the line by Ben Marshall.

Then Warne's men had to survive a late onslaught as Clark Robertson nearly put through his own net, Marshall looped a header just wide before Gregory missed a sitter with the last kick of the game.

It could easily have gone in and the Millers could easily have slipped to yet another demoralising defeat.

It didn't, though, and there's still fight in this side.

Millwall: Archer, Hutchinson, Cooper, Williams, Wallace, Thompson (Morison 65), Gregory, Romeo, Wallace, Leonard, Marshall.

Subs: Martin, Onyedinma, Ferguson, Pearce, Tunnicliffe, O'Brien.

Rotherham: Rodak, Ihiekwe, Wood, Robertson, Jones, Ajayi, Vaulks, Crooks (Towell 89), Mattock, Yates (Vassell 67), Smith.

Subs: Price, Vyner, Forde, Taylor, Newell.

Referee: Andrew Madley

Attendance: 12,084