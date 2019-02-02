Millwall 0-0 Rotherham United: hard point won for Millers

Rotherham produced a spirited performance to earn a 0-0 draw at Millwall.

Having lost six of their last seven Championship games and been unable to add to their squad on transfer deadline day, the Millers showed that their spirit is still there with an impressive point in south London.

They survived a later Millwall onslaught, with Lee Gregory missing a last-gasp chance, to keep out of the relegation zone.

Boss Paul Warne switched to a three-man defence and it worked as Millwall failed to break down their visitors after Ben Marshall's early shot which clipped the top of the crossbar.

And the Millers went on the attack after the break as they tried to end their away drought.

Semi Ajayi shot off target when he should have done better, before Michael Smith was denied when through on goal by Jordan Archer.

Seconds later Smith had another golden chance to put the visitors ahead - Archer flapped at a cross, the ball dropped to the striker, but his shot was blocked on the line by Marshall.

But then Warne's men had to survive a late onslaught as Clark Robertson nearly put through his own net, Marshall looped a header just wide before Lee Gregory missed a sitter with the last kick of the game.

Millwall: Archer, Hutchinson, Cooper, Williams, Wallace, Thompson (Morison 65), Gregory, Romeo, Wallace, Leonard, Marshall.

Subs: Martin, Onyedinma, Ferguson, Pearce, Tunnicliffe, O'Brien.

Rotherham: Rodak, Ihiekwe, Wood, Robertson, Jones, Ajayi, Vaulks, Crooks (Towell 89), Mattock, Yates (Vassell 67), Smith.

Subs: Price, Vyner, Forde, Taylor, Newell.

Referee: Andrew Madley

Attendance: 12,084