Millers show Chuckle spirit to leave fans with smiles on their faces - Rotherham United 1 Ipswich Town 0

Rotherham United showed something of the Chuckle spirit as they left it late to pick up their first win back in the Championship.

Coming off second best for much of the afternoon, they ploughed on regardless and with typical relentlessness before ending up with smiles on their faces.

It is exactly the way the Chuckle Brothers would have written it for themselves.

Saturday's clash with Ipswich Town was preceded with a minute's applause for life president Barry 'Chuckle' Elliott, and former chairman Syd Wood.

The 73rd minute brought a brilliant 'To me, to you' back-and-forth between the two sets of supporters in honour of Elliott.

And in stoppage time Michael Smith smashed home a last-gasp winner to add the three points to the tributes.

Millers boss Paul Warne picked out Smith for praise but was delighted with the overall performance from his battling side.

Warne said: "Michael deserved his goal for his work-rate, which was phenomenal.

"There were a lot of winners out there, though.

"After the defeat at Brentford, as comprehensive as that was, I think a lot of people wanted me to make changes.

"We didn't and I was determined to stick with the group.

"We had a couple of double training sessions during the week going through stuff, and none of the lads complained.

"They're a great group, and after this win everyone in the changing room was happy.

"We just seem to play better when we're resilient.

"We've got a good group here again, and we'll certainly enjoy the wins when we get them.

"Again we've proved that we can compete at this level."

Once the action got under way, Jon Taylor's volley was comfortably gathered by Ipswich 'keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, while Kyle Vassell also went close in his first league start for the Millers.

However, it was Millers' stopper Marek Rodak who came to the rescue for Warne, saving brilliantly from Ellis Harrison and Jonas Knudsen.

The hosts finally upped their game in the late, late stages, and Smith tested Bialkowski minutes before he finally drilled home the winner in such dramatic fashion.

Former Millers defender Paul Hurst was disappointed his Ipswich side left the New York Stadium with nothing to show for their efforts.

"That was an opportunity missed," Hurst said.

"To leave with nothing was extremely disappointing."

Attention turns to the EFL Cup first round as the Millers host fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

