Millers remain in relegation dogfight: Ipswich Town 1-0 Rotherham United

Rotherham United suffered a crucial 1-0 defeat at Ipswich Town and stretched their unwanted record of failing to win away games to 39.

The only goal came from Will Keane in the 31stminute.

It kept the Yorkshire outfit fourth from bottom of the Championship table and resulted in them staying in the relegation dogfight along with the Suffolk side, Reading, Bolton and Wigan.

After a dour opening period to the game the opening goal came from January loanee Keane, from Hull City, who slammed the ball home from midway inside the six-yard box following a cross from Freddie Sears.

The visitors only chances came in the 44thminute when Semi Ajayi headed just wide following a free kick by Anthony Forde and Jon Taylor fired wide when well placed in the penalty area.

Just after the start of the second half Michael Smith’s shot from outside the penalty area was parried clear by Ipswich goalkeeper Dean Gerkin who also did similar following a shot by Rotherham skipper Will Vaulks as the visitors began to dominate proceedings.

Rotherha were on top and beginning to take control of the game but could not get past a resolute Ipswich defence which held firm despite repeated shots at goal.

Ipswich goalkeeper Dean Gerken had to get down to hold another shot by Vaulks in the 85th minute and also parry a deflection from defender James Collins to keep his side’s lead.

TEAMS

Ipswich Town: Gerken, Pennington, Chambers, Collins, Elder, Lankester (Dawkins 74), Skuse (Nsiala 90+1), Chalobah, Sears, Keane, Quaner (Downes 65).

Unused subs: Bialkowski, Harrison, Bishop, Huws.

Rotherham: Rodak; Vyner (Wood 89), Raggett (Williams 37), Robertson, Mattock, Ajayi, Forde (Yates 70), Vaulks, Wiles, Taylor, Smith.

Unused subs: Price, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Jones.

Referee: James Linington

Attendance: 20,893