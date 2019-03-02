Millers find a win after draw sequence: Rotherham United 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

Semi Ajayi scored twice as Rotherham won for the first time in nine attempts with a 3-2 success over Blackburn, which boosts their Championship survival hopes.

The victory ended Rotherham's run of five straight draws and was their first three points since New Year's Day.

Rotherham v Blackburn

The Millers took just 96 seconds to get off the mark with Ajayi rising highest to nod Will Vaulks' long throw into the bottom corner.

Vaulks came closest to adding a second in the first half but he dragged an effort wide of David Raya's far post.

Blackburn pressured from the start of the second half and got level on 51 minutes when Rotherham failed to clear Charlie Mulgrew's free-kick and Amari'i Bell hooked the ball into the net.

Rotherham responded quickly and half-time substitute Ryan Williams put them back ahead on 57 minutes. The Australian reacted quickest to fire past Raya from Michael Smith's header.

The home side were living dangerously with such a slender lead but Blackburn's frontmen Bradley Dack and Danny Graham could not hit the target with decent chances.

Ajayi secured the win in the 83rd minute with an acrobatic header into the top corner from Vaulks's centre.

There was still time for late drama and Blackburn reduced the deficit in the third minute of added time with Mulgrew converting from the spot following Billy Jones' foul on Graham after Dack's shot had hit the post.

Rotherham: Rodak, Jones, Ihiekwe, Robertson, Mattock, Taylor (Crooks, 79), Vaulks, Ajayi, Towell (Wiles, 53), Forde (Williams, half time), Smith.

Unused: Price, Wood, Newell, Yates.

Blackburn: Raya, Nyambe, Rodwell, Mulgrew, Bell, Smallwood (Rothwell, half time), Travis, Bennett (Reed 90+3), Dack, Armstrong (Nutall, 79), Graham.

Unused: Leutwiler, Brereton, Evans, Conway.

Referee: John Brooks.