They say that life begins at 40, but for Rotherham 44 is the magic number.

The Millers finally, finally, finally ended their Championship away-day drought, winning on the road in this division for the first time in 44 attempts.

Where were you when Rotherham beat QPR 2-1 at Loftus Road to end 1,068 days of away misery in the second tier?

Semi Ajayi was the hero for Paul Warne's side as he scored twice, the second and winning goal with the final action of the game to seal a memorable last-gasp victory.

He headed home a free-kick in the fifth minute of added time, right in front of 321 delirious fans in the away end, where there were limbs everywhere.

It was never going to come any other way than a goal right at the death. Having waited so long for an away win at this level, it had to come in such dramatic circumstances.

Paul Warne's men looked like they had thrown it away again in the final 10 minutes they let another lead slip.

Ajayi provided another contender for the goal of the season with a stunning strike from distance, spearing in a 22-yard shot that put the Millers ahead with 19 minutes remaining.

For Rotherham, though, that is just too long to hold out.

Rangers, who season is drifting towards end-of-season obscurity, had barely threatened all game, their fans were disinterested and they were there for the taking.

But the Millers don't do holding out in the final 10 minutes and when Bright Samuel fired home from close range in the 85th minute it looked for all money like it was going to be another two points dropped.

That had all the makings of a terrible result for Warne's side as with Millwall winning at Birmingham, they were two points adrift of Reading and Wigan ahead of them.

But for once, it was them that had the final say and by scoring with the last moment of action they did things the right way.

Anthony Forde won a free-kick deep in Rangers territory, then delivered an inviting free-kick in which Ajayi rose highest.

Joe Lumley got a hand to it but there was no stopping it and as the net rippled, the Millers had finally done it.

Let the 44th party commence.

QPR (4-4-1-1): Lumley; Furlong, Leistner, Lynch, Bidwell; Osayi-Samuel, Cousins (Shodipo 72), Luongo, Freeman; Eze ( Wszolek), Hemed (Wells 72) .

Unused: Ingram, Cameron, Scowen, Manning.

Rotherham (4-1-4-1): Rodak; Vyner, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock; Ajayi; Taylor, Towell (Crooks 63), Wiles (Jones 90), Newell (Forde 83); Smith.

Unused: Price, Forde, Palmer, Williams, Yates.

Referee: David Webb

Attendance: 10,854 (321 from Rotherham)