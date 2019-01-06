When Rotherham manager Paul Warne was first asked about the prospect of taking his side to Manchester City in the FA Cup he grimaced.

For the Championship Millers, full of players who played in League One last season, going up against the current champions of England was not a particularly appealing prospect.

Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi (second right) scores his side's sixth goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at the Eithad Stadium, Manchester. Martin Rickett/PA Wire

No one really ever thought a shock was on the cards, especially when they saw the team Pep Guardiola put out.

Full of world class players that cost £390million to assemble, and global stars to bring off the bench, what realistic chance did Paul Warne's side have?

Not much of one was the answer and the Millers went down to a 7-0 defeat, even though they can say they gave it their all.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamdendi, Leroy Sane and a Semi Ajayi own goal did the damage for City on an afternoon where they could have hit double figures.

Rotherham United's Semi Ajayi (left) and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at the Eithad Stadium, Manchester. Martin Rickett/PA Wire

The Millers will be disappointed they shipped seven goals but will know a much more important game comes in the Championship at Ipswich next week.

“I am pleased the final whistle went, we came across a very good Man City team that wanted to win,” a realistic Warne said. “I don't think until you witness it with your own eyes you realise how good they are.

“Those two quick goals before half-time killed the game and at half-time it was more damage limitation.

“The gulf in class was there for everyone to see. I was pleased with some performances and I would like to think our lads will learn something from the game.”

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (left) punches clear ahead of John Stones (top) and Rotherham United's Jon Taylor during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at the Eithad Stadium, Manchester.Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Against perhaps a stronger than anticipated team it was always going to be a matter of how long the Millers could hold out.

Jesus had already hit the woodwork by the time the visitors' defence was breached in the 12th minute.

The Millers did not track Sterling's run and the England international cut inside and slotted home.

Warne's men battled hard, but two goals in two minutes before half-time broke their resistance.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Rotherham United's Will Vaulks (right) battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at the Eithad Stadium, Manchester. Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Foden was fortunate with his goal as his first touch bobbled off his knee and past Rodak before Ajayi put through his net trying to clear Kyle Walker's dangerous cross.

Sterling set Jesus up to tap in early in the second half with a burst of pace and then Mahrez's low shot made it five.

Otamendi headed home from a corner to make it six and Sane's deflected effort confirmed Rotherham's heaviest defeat since 1995.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones (Danilo 75) Otamendi, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Foden, Mahrez, De Bruyne (Sandler 67), Sterling (Sane 57), Jesus

Unused subs: Muric, Danilo, Laporte, Bernardo, Fernandinho,

Rotherham: Rodak; Vyner (Wood 89), Ajayi, Robertson, Mattock; Forde, Vaulks, Wiles, Taylor (Raggett 74); Williams (Palmer 90), Smith.

Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi (left) and Rotherham United's Clark Robertson battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at the Eithad Stadium, Manchester. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Unused subs: Price, Wood, Jones, Newell.

Referee: David Coote